undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Massachusetts Contractor Sued Nearly 70 Times, Kept Building After License Suspended
By Sam Cavanaugh,4 days ago
A Middlesex County renovation company has been named in nearly 70, rather than exactly 70, lawsuits across Massachusetts, with most of those cases filed over the past six years and legal judgments against it now topping $700,000. Homeowners describe gutted properties, unpaid subcontractors, and a project in Melrose that left a couple without electricity or running water just as they needed to move out.
65