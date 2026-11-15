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OC Deputy, Special Officer Sidelined After ICE Detains Man Visiting Son at Santa Ana Jail
By Sarah Kim,4 days ago
Santa Ana Police Department Headquarters — Reported Federal Agent Staging Site. An Orange County sheriff's deputy and a Sheriff's Special Officer have been placed on leave while investigators determine whether the pair's actions violated department policy or state law during an ICE arrest outside Men's Central Jail in Santa Ana. The man taken into custody that day, identified by family members as 69-year-old Jesús Esparza, had just finished visiting his son at the facility on Halloween when federal agents detained him.
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