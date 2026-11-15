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Pacific Palisades Startup Pitches $450-a-Square-Foot Path Back Home for Fire Survivors
By Ben Levine,4 days ago
Nearly two years after the Pacific Palisades fire destroyed roughly 6,000 homes, only 50 had been rebuilt and cleared for occupancy as of early October. Into that slow-moving recovery steps PacQuest Homes, a company founded by Fred Cordova III, who is originally from the Pasadena and Altadena area, that says it can coordinate a rebuild for property owners from design through move-in, and is pitching its model directly to residents at a community meeting this week.