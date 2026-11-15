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Zion Jury Convicts Second Man in Snapchat-Fueled Home Invasion Murder
By Damon R. Sheffield,4 days ago
A Lake County jury found Tracy Davis Jr., 36, guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with a 2018 home invasion in Zion that left Kaleah Beville dead and two others wounded. Jurors returned their verdict around 5:25 p.m. after closing arguments concluded the same day, convicting Davis as the accomplice of Zavian Wells, who was found guilty in the same case back in 2024.