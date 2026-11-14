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LASD Homicide Investigators Respond to San Dimas Death Investigation
By Juliette Kessler,4 days ago
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said homicide investigators were responding to a death investigation in the 1600 block of Covina Boulevard in San Dimas. The department announced the response in a post on X, writing that “#LASD Homicide Investigators Are Responding to a Death Investigation, 1600 Blk Covina Blvd #SanDimas,” according to LA County Sheriffs.