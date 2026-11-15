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South Gate Plans 11 New Townhomes on Long Beach Boulevard for Working Families
By Jake Rodriguez,4 days ago
9001–9019 Long Beach Blvd. — Approximate Site of Habitat Housing Proposal. A stretch of vacant commercial buildings and surface parking lots at 7916 Long Beach Boulevard in South Gate is slated for a major transformation: 11 new townhomes designed for working families priced out of the broader housing market. The project, known as Alma Homes, is being pursued by Azure Community Development and would bring three- and four-bedroom units to a site currently occupied by empty storefronts and asphalt.
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