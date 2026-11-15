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Fort Worth Garden and Heard Museum Waive Admission for a Plastic Bottle
By Margie Townsend,4 days ago
Got a plastic water bottle or shopping bag cluttering up your car? This weekend, it could be your ticket into two North Texas nature attractions for free. Through Sunday, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary are both waiving admission for guests who show up with a clean, single-use plastic bottle or bag to recycle.
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