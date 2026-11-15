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Murray's Fashion Place Mall Booms With 13% Sales Jump, Trendy New Shops
By Lila Warner,4 days ago
Fashion Place Mall’s latest growth is reflected in both its occupancy and its reported performance: mall executives say the Murray center added 55,000 square feet of retail space and has just one vacant storefront, while traffic rose 8% and sales increased 13% year over year. New arrivals range from a British chocolatier to a clothing brand popular on TikTok, as the mall looks to draw shoppers through the holidays and beyond.
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