undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ex-Bloomingdale Cop Charged Over Alleged Flock Camera Snooping on Plates
By Damon R. Sheffield,4 days ago
A former Bloomingdale police officer turned himself in to authorities Friday after a DuPage County grand jury indicted him on charges that he illegally ran searches on an Illinois license plate through two separate law-enforcement surveillance systems. Gino Giovenco, 34, now faces three felony counts of official misconduct and one misdemeanor count of computer tampering.
9