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Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State odds: Use Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for $25 bonus on college football
By Owen OBrien,4 days ago
The No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowboys will host the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Big 12 battle on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET. No. 25 Oklahoma State (6-3, 4-2) climbed into the College Football Playoff rankings after a 66-28 win over Kansas State last week. No. 12 Texas Tech (8-1, 5-1) moved up three spots after a 53-48 win over West Virginia last week. Oklahoma State is trading at $0.62 per contract to win, with Texas Tech listed at $0.39 to win. If you're interested in making college football predictions, claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after making a $10+ deposit at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: