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UIC Students Enter Trustees Meeting After Program, Demand Sanctuary Campus and Israel Divestment
By Damon R. Sheffield,4 days ago
Chicago students gathered outside the University of Illinois Chicago's Dorin Forum, pressing the U of I System Board of Trustees to declare the campus a sanctuary, divest from Israel and roll back what organizers call restrictive free-speech rules. After the program, some students entered the trustees meeting to deliver public comment directly to board members.