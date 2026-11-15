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Ohio federal authorities seek recovery of stolen cryptocurrency after Eastlake resident falls victim to nearly $200,000 investment fraud
By Erika Hoffman,4 days ago
Eastlake, Ohio – Federal prosecutors in Ohio have filed a civil forfeiture complaint seeking to recover approximately $65,000 in cryptocurrency connected to an alleged investment fraud scheme that cost a Lake County resident nearly $200,000 in savings. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio filed the...
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