undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
16 Years of Christmas Magic! A Look Back at Macy’s Herald Square Holiday Window Themes From 2010 to 2025
By Todd Maurer,12 days ago
The holiday season is almost here, and New York City’s department stores are getting ready to show off their Christmas windows! Starting around Thanksgiving, stores like Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue pull out all the stops with their elaborate displays, and Macy’s Herald Square is always one of our favorites. From sparkling lights to whimsical characters and creative holiday scenes, there’s so much to see! November and December are our favorite months of the year, and we make it a tradition to bike around the city each year to see the decorations. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Macy’s holiday windows from years past.
1