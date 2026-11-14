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25 Beautiful Christmas Trees in NYC You Must See This Holiday Season — From Simple and Elegant to Grand and Glittering
By Todd Maurer,4 days ago
No one celebrates the holidays quite like New York City, from the colorful balloons floating through the streets during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to the excitement of a million people counting down to the New Year in Times Square. November and December are our favorite months, when Christmas trees of every kind, from simple and elegant to grand and glittering, pop up in parks, plazas, and shopping centers across the city. Every year, my buddy and I hop on Citi Bikes to check out as many Christmas trees as we can. Here are some of the most beautiful ones in NYC!
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