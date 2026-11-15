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Ohio Congresswoman Emilia Sykes announces $260,000 in federal funding to expand free tax filing assistance across Northeast Ohio
By Erika Hoffman,4 days ago
Akron, Ohio – U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes (OH-13) has announced that two United Way organizations in Northeast Ohio will receive a combined $260,000 in federal funding to help residents prepare and file their taxes without paying for assistance. The grants, awarded by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), will support...
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