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Two Montgomery County men sentenced to prison following extensive investigation into multiple vehicle thefts and burglaries
By Hellen Patton,4 days ago
Dayton, Ohio – Two 18-year-old men have been sentenced to prison following a months-long investigation into a series of vehicle thefts, burglaries and other crimes across Montgomery County, Ohio. Kristian Cochran, 18, of Harrison Township, received a seven-year prison sentence, with a potential maximum of nine years under Ohio’s...
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