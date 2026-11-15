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Ohio Congressman Greg Landsman introduces bill to block Trump administration from imposing broad confidentiality agreements on federal workers
By Hellen Patton,4 days ago
Cincinnati, Ohio – Ohio Congressman Greg Landsman and Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi have introduced legislation aimed at preventing the Trump administration from requiring federal employees to sign nondisclosure agreements that could discourage them from reporting wrongdoing within the government. The two Democratic lawmakers are pushing the No Disrupting Accountability...
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