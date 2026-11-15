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Reno Pilates studio hosts donation drive for domestic violence survivors
By Emily Benito,4 days ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Studio Lié, a Pilates studio in Downtown Reno, has teamed up with Safe Embrace for a donation drive to support people affected by domestic violence. Studio owner and instructor Dominique Corrigan said bringing the community together to support people experiencing domestic violence is close to her heart because she is a survivor herself.
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