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WVU’s Rich Rodriguez Asks Fans To Keep The Faith Amid 23 Point Home Loss To Kansas
By Anthony G Halkias II,4 days ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers just lost 37-14 at home to a Kansas team that arrived in Morgantown with a 3-6 record. Fans have every reason to be frustrated, and Rich Rodriguez was asked afterward why they should show up for the final two games. His answer centered on progress, even after a Saturday that made that progress difficult to see.