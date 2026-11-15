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VMI Falls in Double-Overtime Thriller to The Citadel
4 days ago
LEXINGTON, Va. – In a rivalry matchup that came down to the wire, the VMI football team battled The Citadel through two overtimes before falling 24-21 in the Military Classic of the South Saturday afternoon at Foster Stadium. The Keydets (0-11, 0-7 SoCon) held a 14-0 advantage heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs (3-8, 1-6 SoCon) rallied with two late touchdowns to force overtime. Both teams found the end zone in the first overtime before The Citadel secured the victory with a 35-yard field goal in the second extra period.