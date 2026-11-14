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Kalen DeBoer talks Keelon Russell’s heart, dominate defense and staying hungry
By Mark Heim,3 days ago
Kalen DeBoer thought quarterback Keelon Russell and his Alabama team started slow Saturday, but, by the end, the No. 3 Tide had secured a 21-6 win over Vanderbilt. "He's a tough kid," DeBoer said about Russell, who was a game-time decision. "He really didn't take any snaps all week. There are ways we can get him the reps he needs, mental reps and such.