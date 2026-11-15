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Conservation groups threaten lawsuit over protections for Birmingham Darter
By WSFA 12 News Staff,4 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Three conservation groups are threatening to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, saying the agency missed a deadline to consider federal protections for a rare fish found only in Alabama. The Center for Biological Diversity, Alabama Rivers Alliance and Black Warrior Riverkeeper notified the agency...
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