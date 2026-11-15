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Chenango Forks runs past Waverly to claim Section IV Class C title
By TJ Eck,4 days ago
Chenango Forks defeated Waverly, 50-19, Saturday afternoon in the Section IV Class C football championship at Binghamton Alumni Stadium. Chenango Forks quarterback Sam Paske rushed for three touchdowns and was named Most Outstanding Player of the game. Brysen Fry and Lucas Sutton each rushed for two TDs in the victory as the Blue Devils claimed their third consecutive Section IV title.