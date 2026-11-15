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Maine-Endwell tops Johnson City to win Section IV Class B title
By TJ Eck,4 days ago
Maine-Endwell defeated Johnson City, 33-22, Saturday night to win the Section IV Class B football championship at Binghamton Alumni Stadium. Maine-Endwell quarterback Jackson Buckley accounted for three total touchdowns and was named Most Outstanding Player of the game. Marco Konrad added a receiving touchdown while Jordan Felton and Matt Fuller each rushed for a score in the victory.