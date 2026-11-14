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Las Vegas Sex Offender Pleads Guilty to New Child Lewdness Charges After 2024 Release
By Christopher Kim,4 days ago
Clark County Detention Center — Reported Holding Site Awaiting Sentencing. A Las Vegas man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for a child pornography conviction has pleaded guilty to new charges involving a child; the alleged contact occurred less than a year after his release. Devin Miller, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of lewdness with a child under 16, entering what's known as an Alford plea — meaning he maintains his innocence while acknowledging prosecutors had enough evidence to likely convict him at trial.