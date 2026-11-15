undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
3 quick takeaways from Wisconsin’s loss to Maryland: It’s time for some hard questions
By Rohan Chakravarthi,4 days ago
The Badgers had another disappointing outcome on Saturday. The Wisconsin Badgers fell in a 24-21 loss to the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, falling to 6-4 as they suffered another disappointing loss. Things were trending up for the Wisconsin Badgers after their 31-10 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last weekend,...