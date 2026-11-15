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First-ever Downtown Allentown Marketplace celebrates culture, people, traditions that make the city unique
By Ally Mahoney,4 days ago
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Saturday, the first-ever Downtown Allentown Marketplace brought together food, art, vendors, culture, and live performances in DLP Plaza. The event was presented by the Downtown Allentown Alliance (DAA) in partnership with the Allentown Chamber of Commerce. The open-air marketplace, which took place at Ninth and Hamilton...