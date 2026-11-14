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Boys Soccer State Championships: Results And Recaps From Weidner Field
By CHSAA,2 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS — Three of the four boys soccer state championship games are in the books at Weidner Field. St. John Paul the Great beat defending champion Crested Butte 3-0 for the 2A title in its first season as a CHSAA member, and Jefferson Academy finished an unbeaten season with a 1-0 win over DSST: Conservatory Green in 3A. Both are first-time champions. In 4A, top-seeded Mullen repeated, beating Kent Denver 1-0 on a late goal from Alexander Escala.