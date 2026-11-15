undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How to Rob a Bank: The revolution will be televised, unfortunately
4 days ago
During the closing scenes of David Leitch’s 2026 film “How to Rob a Bank,” the main character looks directly into the camera, telling the audience that the “message” was out and the movement had begun. One has to imagine writer Mark Bianculli viewed this moment as a call to action, letting those in power know class-warfare is swiftly approaching unless the nation greatly changes course. Instead, it lands with a confused thump, after two hours of painful dialogue, misogynistic characterizations and a wasted concept.