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Democrats seek accountability for nationwide aviation ground stop
By Zac Anderson, USA TODAY,4 days ago
Democrats in Congress are taking aim at President Donald Trump's administration after a Nov. 13 nationwide ground stop halted thousands of flights and disrupted global and U.S. travel, prompting lawmakers to push for accountability and oversight efforts. The aviation debacle comes as Democrats are preparing to assume the majority next...