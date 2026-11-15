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UFC 334 video: Bia Mesquita breaks Ronda Rousey's record with quick Macy Chiasson finish
By Nolan King, MMA Junkie,4 days ago
The future of the UFC women's bantamweight division title picture beyond Saturday's card remains a mystery, but Bia Mesquita is doing everything she can to be part of it. At UFC 334, Mesquita (9-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) made quick work of Macy Chiasson (10-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC) with a rear-naked choke submission stoppage coming at the 3:23 mark of Round 1. The bout took place on the prelims at Madison Square Garden.