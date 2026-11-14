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SIUE Women's Basketball Makes History in Victory over Eureka
3 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE women's basketball delivered a historic performance Saturday afternoon, dominating Eureka College for a 114-38 win at First Community Arena. The 76-point difference marks SIUE's largest margin of victory since transitioning to Division I, and is the second-largest margin of victory in program history. The Cougars also set a new single-game program record with 32 assists, surpassing the previous record of 28.