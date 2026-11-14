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Second Annual Pray for Snow Party Brings Music, BBQ, and Community Spirit to Downtown Dillon
2 days ago
DILLON, Mont. — What started as a conversation between a few downtown business owners about ways to bring more people to Idaho Street has grown into a community celebration. On Friday evening, November 13, the Second Annual Pray for Snow Party brought residents and visitors together for an evening of live music, food, drinks, and a little hope for a snowy Montana winter.