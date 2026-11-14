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Filoli's Holiday Season Returns With Mini Cows, 350,000 Lights, Woodside
By Nina Singh-Hudson,4 days ago
Filoli's holiday season is back in Woodside, and this year the estate has added a Family Farm stocked with mini cows, goats, sheep and donkeys to its lineup of yuletide attractions. The addition joins Thistlewyck Village as part of the daytime holiday experience, while the estate's evening Holiday Lights display returns with its now-signature glow across the gardens.