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‘Landman’ Season 3 Officially Enters ‘Yellowstone’ Territory
By Adam Blevins,4 days ago
2026 has been yet another busy year for Taylor Sheridan, but that comes as no surprise to the viewers who have been following his career with great interest the last few years. After wrapping up the final season of Yellowstone back at the end of 2024, Sheridan has continued the story of the Duttons with various spin-off shows, including Marshals and Dutton Ranch, which both premiered on Paramount Plus earlier this year. Marshals is a CBS production, so the network had no trouble bringing the show back for a second season during the same year that it's first season hit the air, but Dutton Ranch is a different story. The show has been officially renewed for a second season, but months later, there is still little to no idea about when it will return to streaming. We only know it won't be in 2026.