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The Best Peanuts Character of ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Isn’t Charlie Brown
By Lloyd Farley,4 days ago
One would think that, by having a character's name in the title, that character would be the most important in the TV show. There is no point in calling the series Malcolm in the Middle if there isn't a Malcolm that is front and center, right there in the middle, for example. By that logic, the most important character in the beloved TV special A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is Charlie Brown himself, right? Wrong. The most important character in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is arguably its most unassuming: the bookish Marcie (Jimmy Ahrens).