There's no getting around it: We're in an era where it's never been more financially-punishing to buy either a new console or PC hardware. Given that we're now dealing with a tech-savvy Sophie's Choice between a PS5 and the most affordable gaming PC you can put together for similar money, value has to be taken into consideration. Is mid-range PC gaming really that much better than what the current consoles can provide?

In an age where Sony and AMD are teasing the GPU tech they're building for the next PlayStation, it's understandable folks want to compare and contrast modern console and PC tech. If you're lucky enough to own a PS5 Pro before GTA VI launches, I say stick with the kit you have. Of course, there are also exceptions where high-end gamers might want to invest in PC hardware, so let's get into when those particular, pixel-counting scenarios make sense.

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What GPU offers the same power as the PS5?

First of all, this is a bit of an awkward question, but we'll get to that. Are you happy with your PS5? Then keep being happy with your PS5. As someone who has been building PCs since 2004 — yes, I'm ancient — I can't recommend assembling a custom gaming rig in an era where RAMaggeddon has hideously skewed the prices of computer components. But if you really want to know what GPU most closely aligns to the PS5's graphics solution, I can point you in the right direction ... with caveats.

According to the frame-counting wizards at Digital Foundry, the graphics card that best matches the base PS5's APU is the NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super. Notice that I said "APU" rather than "GPU". That's because the PS5, like the Xbox Series X, uses a central chipset that handles both GPU and CPU tasks in a single processor.

As for the 2070 Super, this card is now three generations old, so it's hardly cutting edge by modern standards. Thanks to our current AI-obsessed timeline though, the cheapest model of this now seven-year-old card currently costs $280 on Amazon. That's around 53 percent of the $600 PS5 Digital Edition.

If you're wondering how to buy a GPU in 2026, you really should be looking at the second-hand market. The cost of new cards right now is utterly unhinged, so I'd never recommend dropping the thick end of $300 on a GPU that launched in 2019. Specs-wise, the 2070 Super has 8GB of GDDR6 memory, but that's not an apples to apples comparison with the PS5's system-wide 16GB of GDDR6 unified memory. The 2070 Super can produce PS5-level performance under the right conditions, but comparing the PS5's APU to Team Green's aging GPU isn't a straightforward prospect.

Is the RTX 5060 stronger than the PS5 Pro?

The PS5 Pro next to a standard digital edition PS5 at an event Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

In September 2026, the fifth gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 was the second-most used card according to the Steam Hardware & Software Survey with 4.40 percent market share. This lower end Blackwell GPU supports the controversial DLSS 5 that has made the internet so upset. It also boasts 8GB of GDDR7 memory with a base clock of around 2280 MHz. Currently, you'll struggle to find this card retailing for less than $500.

Enter the PS5 Pro. Sony's supercharged system now costs an inflated $1,250 (it originally launched in late 2024 at $700). In the middle of a PS5 Pro shortage, GTA 6 is only making things worse. Talking specs, the big boy PS5 leans on a custom AMD Zen 2 8 core/16 thread "Trinity" APU. While this represents a major boost over the standard PS5 in terms of GPU performance, in reality the CPU bump is only around 10 percent. That's why, in spite of the best efforts of PSSR, many Pro titles continue to fall below the sort of mid-range PC performance results you'd hope from a $1,000 box.

From a horsepower perspective, the 16GB RTX 5060 TI model and AMD's Radeon RX 9060 XT provide the best comparable performance to the raw horsepower of the PS5 Pro. But again, it's not a like-for-like comparison. With the right settings tweaks and a capable gaming CPU, either of these cards can outgun Sony's prosumer console. Yet the simplicity of Sony's $900 machine undoubtedly makes it incredibly user-friendly, and thus appealing for folks who just want to experience GTA VI in the best fashion possible.

Why comparing a graphics card to a console GPU is complicated

There are a bunch of reasons why it's unfair to compare open-ended PC setups to closed-source console hardware. Talking about the base PS5, we're dealing with a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU that acts alongside a CPU on a single chip. There's no directly comparable piece of hardware in the PC space. Developers have routinely hit 60 FPS/supersampling, near-4K results on PS5 and PS5 Pro through canny development.

Sure, the RTX 2070 Super can generally match PS5 performance in certain games, but that's only through the lens of what that particular GPU is capable of. It doesn't take into account the broader, component-wide setup of a modern gaming PC you'd need to assemble in order to match the performance of the most powerful console ever built.

The CPU and the amount and type of RAM you pair with a card that's roughly on the level of PS5's APU matters massively. Scrimp on the processor front and you'll quickly be CPU-bound, meaning even an RTX 5090 couldn't save your console-shaming bacon. Building or buying a gaming PC needs a lot of consideration, especially during our currently ruinous financial times. If you want 4K gaming without hassle for less than $1,000, a PS5 is absolutely the way to go. Wondering how long you can expect a PS5 to last? It should be years, so there's no reason to sweat over the longevity of Sony's massively successful console.

Both the standard PS5 and the amped up PS5 Pro are outstanding consoles. Using AMD APU solutions, they hit pleasing, 4K results with smooth frame rates. Mid-range graphics cards when paired with decent gaming CPUs are going to cost a lot more. For 60 FPS/4K results with reasonable ray tracing, a PS5 or PS5 Pro will do you just fine. That said, if you want cutting edge path tracing at 120 FPS, a gaming rig with a high-end GPU is where it's at.

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