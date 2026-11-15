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My old gaming GPU now handles 3 jobs I used to pay Claude for
By Nolen Jonker,4 days ago
A Claude subscription is an odd thing to budget around, because the price stays the same no matter what. I pay $20 a month for Pro, and that's the baseline cost regardless of how I use Claude, so when I'm talking about "budgeting", I mean usage because that can eventually cost you extra usage credits. Or if you don't want to pay it, you're simply stuck waiting for the usage meters to reset.