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Ai Weiwei: Illumination Vito Schnabel Gallery, NYC (Video & Photo Story)
By admin,2 days ago
Press release – Vito Schnabel Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Ai Weiwei: Illumination on October 28 in New York. This is the gallery’s third solo exhibition with the inimitable Ai Weiwei, artist, filmmaker, collector, and activist. The artworks featured in Illumination include the full spectrum of precious and quotidian materials that encapsulate his most recent practice, his signature mediums of toy bricks, ancient ceramic vessels, and (most recently) repurposed military jackets and mass-produced buttons. Through his now-iconic vocabulary of reconfigured forms, Ai Weiwei’s artistic language is a recognizable, idiosyncratic blend of politics and irreverence, technical rigor and artisan labor. Forever devoted to his broader humanist agenda, behind his popular aesthetic is a message as urgent as it is playful.