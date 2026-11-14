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Pragmatist Republicans tapped to lead Wyoming Legislature following Freedom Caucus’ electoral defeat
By Maggie Mullen,2 days ago
When the Wyoming Legislature convenes in January, they’ll likely be led by two Republicans known more for their traditionalist, pragmatic approach than the ideological conservatism of their predecessors. Senate Republicans selected Cheyenne Sen. Tara Nethercott as the next president while House GOP members chose Lander Rep. Lloyd Larsen as...
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