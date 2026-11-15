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Brown throws 3 TD passes to lead Incarnate Word over Nicholls 42-24
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Emmett Brown threw two of his three touchdown passes in the second half to help Incarnate Word pull away and beat Nicholls 42-24 on Saturday. Brown tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Dane Farley to give the Cardinals a 28-24 lead late in the third quarter. He added a 36-yard TD pass to Isaiah Champagne that stretched the lead to 35-24 with 14:08 left to play. Damashja Harris’ 5-yard scoring run for the Cardinals ended a 10-play, 58-yard drive with 1:59 remaining.