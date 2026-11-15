undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
EPAM Expands Buyback by $1.5 Billion as Profit Rises
By Timothy Alexander,4 days ago
NEWTOWN, PA — EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) expanded its share repurchase authorization by $1.5 billion after third-quarter earnings rose 32.5%, committing to increased shareholder returns as the technology services company pursues growth in artificial intelligence and digital transformation. The Newtown-based company reported revenue of $1.426 billion for the...