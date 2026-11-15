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Alexandra and Olivia Hofrichter compete at UWSP Pointer Open
By Opinion and Editorial,4 days ago
In the first weekend of November, the UWSP Pointer Open at Champions Hall in Stevens Point saw two important chapters in the careers of a pair of former Antigo wrestlers. Alexandra Hofrichter, already the most dominant competitor in University of Dubuque wrestling history, started the final chapter in her college career. A three-time national qualifier, and two-time All-American, Alexandra looks to end her career with another run at the NCAA podium. Alexandra is currently ranked 9th in the nation at 160 pounds (https://hermat.com/rankings/ncaa/160/ ).
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