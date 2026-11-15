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Bengals vs. Steelers prediction: First place in AFC North up for grabs in rivalry battle on 'SNF'
By Bryan DeArdo,4 days ago
The 10th Sunday of the 2026 NFL regular season will conclude with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals battling for first place in the AFC North division. Pittsburgh (6-2) currently leads the North by virtue of its Week 5 win over Cincinnati (6-2). The Steelers have won seven of the last nine games between the two teams dating back to the start of the 2022 season. The second of those two losses occurred the last time these two teams played in Cincinnati. Last October, Cincinnati won a 33-31 shootout. The Steelers won the rematch a month later in Pittsburgh.
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