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Northern Islands Mayor-Elect Keli Tenorio endorses Torres-Jones for gubernatorial runoff
By Torres-Jones Campaign Committee,4 days ago
NORTHERN Islands Mayor-Elect Keli Tenorio has announced her strong endorsement of former Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Benjamin T. Jones Jr. for the Nov. 20, 2026, gubernatorial runoff election, expressing confidence that their leadership and experience can help restore the Commonwealth’s economy and advance her vision for the Northern Islands.