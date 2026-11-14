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Galaxy Science Fiction, May 1955: A Retro-Review
By Matthew Wuertz,3 days ago
Galaxy Science Fiction, May 1955. Cover by Mel Hunter. It’s time for another retro-review of Galaxy Science Fiction!. This issue is from May, 1955 and features cover art titled “U-Turn Takeoff” by Mel Hunter. I used to be more stressed when driving to new places and trying to follow a GPS because I didn’t want to miss an exit or end up on the wrong road. But my wife shrugs if I make a mistake and says, “Just do a U-turn. I do it all the time.” Maybe the spaceship captain needed to adjust his launch like how my wife and I adjust our routes.