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Local Sports News: November 15, 2026
By SCINN,4 days ago
Indiana Hoosiers Women’s Basketball Set for this Afternoon’s Matinee Against Milwaukee Indiana looks to make it five-straight wins this afternoon when it hosts Milwaukee at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in a 2 p.m. ET tip. Milwaukee is in a stretch of three games in four days once it arrives in Bloomington on Sunday. It is on the heels of 71-65 win at Loyola Chicago on Saturday afternoon. Sophomore guard Tierney Madigan leads a trio of 13 point per game scorers (13.6 ppg.) while senior forward Izzy Pugh (13.4 ppg.) and sophomore guard Madison Fitzgibbon help lead the offense.