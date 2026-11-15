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#6 Indiana in the Driver’s Seat to Get Back to Big Ten Championship Game after a Two Touchdown Win over #14 USC
By SCINN,4 days ago
The #6 Indiana Hoosiers are 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big Ten after a 27-13 victory over the #14 USC Trojans Saturday Afternoon at a Sold-Out Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Indiana will travel to Seattle for a battle with the Washington Huskies Next Saturday and close out the regular season in two weeks hosting the Purdue Boilermakers for the Old Oaken Bucket Game. USC is 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten as their hopes for the Big Ten Championship Game are officially over.