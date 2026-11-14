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Mansfield Falls to West Virginia Wesleyan in Conference Challenge Finale
4 days ago
FROSTBURG, Md. – The Mansfield Mountaineers women's basketball team wrapped up the Conference Challenge on Saturday, Nov. 14, falling to West Virginia Wesleyan University by a score of 97-66. The Mounties (0-3) were led by Jenna Kasmierski, who finished with a team-high 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Addi Salus added 11 points, while Abbey Cappelletti contributed 10 points and four assists. Jenna Burkett knocked down three shots from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.