undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Airlines could return to normal by the end of the weekend after FAA ground stop, officials say
By Colin Jankowski,4 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (News 10) - The first nationwide ground stop since 2023 has been lifted, but according to federal officials, some impacts could last until the end of the weekend. The ground stop affected thousands of flights. Officials expect normal operations by end of weekend. Federal officials said they expect...
1